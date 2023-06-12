Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a growth of 255.3% from the May 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of SHECY stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $16.53. 194,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,607. The company has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $17.67.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

