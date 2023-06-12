Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Increases By 210.7%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 210.7% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EDPFY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.24. 15,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,864. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and supply of gas. It operates through the following segments: Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

