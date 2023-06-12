Short Interest in Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Drops By 80.7%

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the May 15th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Eskay Mining Stock Performance

Shares of ESKYF stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.57. 35,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,103. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.57. Eskay Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$1.82.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. The firm holds interest in the SIB property, which is located at Eskay Creek, British Columbia and Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

