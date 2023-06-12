Short Interest in Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Drops By 80.7%

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the May 15th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Eskay Mining Stock Performance
Shares of ESKYF stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.57. 35,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,103. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.57. Eskay Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$1.82.
Eskay Mining Company Profile
