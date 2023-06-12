Short Interest in Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Decreases By 94.4%

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Solera National Bancorp Price Performance

SLRK stock remained flat at $10.85 during trading on Monday. Solera National Bancorp has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $12.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

