Short Interest in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Expands By 792.8%

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,400 shares, a growth of 792.8% from the May 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

ZTR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,885. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.23.

Get Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTR. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $3,132,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $6,323,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,174,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 495,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 605.3% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 525,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 450,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.