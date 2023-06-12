SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

NYSE SIF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.67. 937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.19. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.65% of SIFCO Industries worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.