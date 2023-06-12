Silicon Valley Capital Partners Acquires Shares of 1,166 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,166 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after buying an additional 22,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.43. 3,629,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,062,400. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $176.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.