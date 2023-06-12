Silicon Valley Capital Partners Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $20.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $474.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,913,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $381.95 and a 200 day moving average of $361.09. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $478.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

