Silicon Valley Capital Partners Takes $2.51 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,147,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 42,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 10,165 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 53,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $44,273,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $278.93. The company had a trading volume of 663,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,798. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.17 and its 200-day moving average is $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.