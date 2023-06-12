Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,182,100 shares, a growth of 217.2% from the May 15th total of 372,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 566,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,212. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from Société Générale Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

