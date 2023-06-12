Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SQSP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Squarespace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE SQSP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 113,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,693. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $33.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87.

In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,466,518.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 691,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,869,084.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $768,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 745,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,126,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,466,518.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 691,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,869,084.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Squarespace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Squarespace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

