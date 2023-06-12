Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,366 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after buying an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after buying an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,905,000 after buying an additional 108,897 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,009,722,000 after buying an additional 560,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $98.46. 6,705,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,226,123. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

