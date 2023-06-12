Status Price Reaches $0.0203 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $78.18 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019593 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00019005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00015761 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,961.69 or 1.00090807 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02001912 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $948,021.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

