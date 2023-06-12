Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $51.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CPB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.84. 742,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

