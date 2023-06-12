StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Barnwell Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

BRN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,151. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.33.

Barnwell Industries ( NYSE:BRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 7.68%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 201,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $550,108.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,918,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,237,944.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 68,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $183,215.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,987,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,853.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 201,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $550,108.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,918,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,237,944.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 405,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,855. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRN. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

