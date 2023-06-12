StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Emerson Radio Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MSN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. 907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,682. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. Emerson Radio has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $0.91.
Emerson Radio Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerson Radio (MSN)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.