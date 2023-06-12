StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. 907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,682. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. Emerson Radio has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $0.91.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

