StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ OCX traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.21. 32,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,897. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.

Insider Activity

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 787.97%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 663,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,060.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 26,827,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,181,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,054,400.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 663,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,060.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OncoCyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.