StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PDCE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho downgraded PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.50.

PDC Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $70.99. 934,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,502. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.82%.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,410 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,167 shares in the company, valued at $14,456,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $1,874,079 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in PDC Energy by 24.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 77,032 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 15,268 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 38.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,135,000 after acquiring an additional 183,251 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 473.2% in the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 138,115 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 934,531 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,978,000 after acquiring an additional 47,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

