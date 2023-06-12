StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Price Performance

Shares of CTIB stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.98. 15,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,753. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48.

Institutional Trading of Yunhong CTI

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. Its products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and related gift items. The Flexible Films Products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

