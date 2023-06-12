StockNews.com Downgrades Team (NYSE:TISI) to Hold

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Team Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE TISI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. Team has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 million, a P/E ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.86.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($5.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $202.28 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 186.85% and a net margin of 8.81%.
About Team
Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.
