StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of BSQR opened at $1.25 on Thursday. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BSQUARE

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,469 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

