StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:STRM traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 91,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,893. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.
