StockNews.com Lowers Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Sell

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Dime Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.47. 190,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,417. The company has a market capitalization of $716.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.45 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 29.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul M. Aguggia bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 3,150 shares of company stock worth $53,660 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.