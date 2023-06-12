StockNews.com Lowers Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) to Buy

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $445.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,564,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $422.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.64. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $283.11 and a 1-year high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

