StockNews.com Lowers Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,228,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,701,950. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

