StockNews.com Upgrades Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) to “Hold”

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVAX. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Novavax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Novavax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.20.

Novavax Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.70. 653,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,215,481. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Novavax has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $76.77.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 124.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Novavax during the third quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Novavax by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

