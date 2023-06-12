Stone Run Capital LLC Sells 325 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stone Run Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 4.4% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.76.

Insider Activity at Linde

Linde Price Performance

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,288 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $362.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,775. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Linde’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

