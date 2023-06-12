Stone Run Capital LLC Sells 50 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stone Run Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $278.93. The stock had a trading volume of 663,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,798. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.07. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

