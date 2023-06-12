Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

SDPI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,438. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $33.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.13. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 125,896 shares of company stock worth $115,029. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 247,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

