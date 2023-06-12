SushiSwap Market Cap Achieves $131.33 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $131.33 million and approximately $13.49 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,067,587 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,512,176 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

