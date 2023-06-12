SVB Securities Initiates Coverage on CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

CureVac Stock Performance

Shares of CVAC stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 280,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,866. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CureVac has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $15.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

CureVac Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVAC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CureVac by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in CureVac by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CureVac by 13.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Stories

