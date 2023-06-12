T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ulysses Management LLC

Ulysses Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 54,161 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 6.9% of Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $28,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 18,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.19.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,444,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,940. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.95. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.76 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $156.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,520 shares of company stock worth $8,810,165. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

