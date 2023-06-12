TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

SNX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.91.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $92.99 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.74 and its 200 day moving average is $96.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $775,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,377,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,736,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,998 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 99.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

