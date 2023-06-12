Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Up 700.0% in May

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Tecogen Price Performance

OTCMKTS TGEN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.06. 5,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,521. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. Tecogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Tecogen will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Tecogen

Tecogen, Inc engages in the production of commercial and industrial, natural-gas-fueled engine-driven, and combined heat and power (CHP) products. It operates through the Products, Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

