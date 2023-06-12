Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLKGY remained flat at $5.66 during midday trading on Thursday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267. Telkom SA SOC has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82.

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed-line, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following segments: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other. The Openserve segment includes broadband, optical and carrier, enterprise, and global solutions.

