Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Telkom SA SOC Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TLKGY remained flat at $5.66 during midday trading on Thursday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267. Telkom SA SOC has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82.
About Telkom SA SOC
