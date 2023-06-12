Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Increased by Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3,375.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,570 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,748 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 5.8% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after buying an additional 1,614,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,230 shares of company stock valued at $28,446,207. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 2.2 %

Tesla stock traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $249.83. The stock had a trading volume of 150,343,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,165,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.44 and a 200 day moving average of $173.96. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The firm has a market cap of $791.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.11.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

