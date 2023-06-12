The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Raised by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,414,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458,593 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.17% of Coca-Cola worth $471,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 423,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,924,000 after acquiring an additional 101,166 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 251,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 29,038 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,099,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,933,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.21. 14,175,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,359,562. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.83. The firm has a market cap of $260.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

