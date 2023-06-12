The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $148.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.13.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,708 shares of company stock worth $2,458,317. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Progressive Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $130.08. 226,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,176. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.29. Progressive has a 52 week low of $108.64 and a 52 week high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

