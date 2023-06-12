Tillman Hartley LLC Buys Shares of 334,278 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 334,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,692,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 6.3% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after buying an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,148,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,892,000 after buying an additional 3,753,445 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 124.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,032,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,114,000 after buying an additional 2,792,942 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $118,450,000. Finally, Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,993,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.58. 453,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,718. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

