Tillman Hartley LLC Buys Shares of 73,886 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after buying an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. Geisinger Health acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,805,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,529,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,813 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.14. 5,435,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,004,546. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.