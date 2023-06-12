Tillman Hartley LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,907 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.10. 4,904,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,213,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.10. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.90 and a 12 month high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,572,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,680,014. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

