Tillman Hartley LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. Tillman Hartley LLC owned 0.86% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVSC. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVSC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,547. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $49.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

