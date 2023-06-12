Tillman Hartley LLC Takes $2.57 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,077,000 after buying an additional 927,882 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,072,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460,130. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.23.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

