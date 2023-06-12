Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TTNP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,411. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, proNeura. Its lead product is probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.