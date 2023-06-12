Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Trend Micro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Trend Micro Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Trend Micro stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $49.71. 4,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12. Trend Micro has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $68.14.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

