TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TNET traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $104.25. The company had a trading volume of 360,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,337. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.07. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Equities analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,942 shares of company stock worth $1,265,468. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 46.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

