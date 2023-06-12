Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.92.

Shares of TCOM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,494,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,313. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.53. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $40.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

