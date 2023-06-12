Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Rating Increased to Buy at China Renaissance

China Renaissance upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. China Renaissance currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TCOM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HSBC raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.92.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.13. 4,322,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,997,725. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.44. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,617,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 324,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,592 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 69.1% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,501,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,011,000 after buying an additional 613,492 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

