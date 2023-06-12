Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Tuniu Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 349,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,865. Tuniu has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $220.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 79.82%. The business had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuniu

About Tuniu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SCEP Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tuniu during the 1st quarter worth $4,479,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Tuniu during the 1st quarter worth $1,513,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Tuniu during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Tuniu by 1,140.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 127,806 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tuniu during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.