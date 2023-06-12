Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.91.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Compass Point raised their price target on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Upstart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 3,665 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $98,698.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,287.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 3,665 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $98,698.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,287.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,514 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $42,028.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,763 shares of company stock worth $2,056,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,471,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 42,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.77. 5,611,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,456,184. Upstart has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.