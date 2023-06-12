Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.91.
Several research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Compass Point raised their price target on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 3,665 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $98,698.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,287.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,514 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $42,028.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,763 shares of company stock worth $2,056,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company's stock.
Shares of UPST traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.77. 5,611,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,456,184. Upstart has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.43.
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
